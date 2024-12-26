Cyberattack Hits JAL, Affecting Some Flights

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--A cyberattack hit Japan Airlines' network equipment on Thursday, causing delays of up to over four hours in some domestic and international passenger flights, the airline said.

JAL said that its system was restored at 1:20 p.m., adding that there was no sign of customer data theft or computer virus damage.

The system failure, which occurred at 7:24 a.m., caused problems with passenger and baggage check-ins, forcing JAL to stop selling tickets for domestic and international flights departing the same day.

As of 8 p.m., 60 domestic flights and 11 international flights had been delayed by 30 minutes or more, and four domestic flights were canceled, according to JAL.

The failure also affected some delivery services, including mail and Yu-Pack parcel deliveries by Japan Post Co.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]