Japan Sees Record Low Competition Rate for School Teachers

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--The competition rate of employment examinations for public school teachers in Japan hit a record low in fiscal 2024, the education ministry said Thursday.

One in 3.2 applicants passed the tests for teachers who started working at public elementary, junior high or senior high schools in the year that began in April. The previous record low was 3.4 times marked in fiscal 2023.

The competition rates hit the lowest levels for all of elementary, junior high and senior high schools since the data began in fiscal 1979.

The declines reflected the mass departure of teachers who reached retirement age, which led to increased demand for new recruits, as well as a decrease in the number of applicants.

The number of applicants dropped by 5,344 from the previous year to 115,619. Of them, 36,421 were employed, up 440.

