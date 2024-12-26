Ishiba to Visit Malaysia, Indonesia in Jan.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Thursday that he plans to visit Malaysia and Indonesia in early January.

The prime minister said at an event in Tokyo that it is "very important" for Japan to have stable and good relations with the two Southeast Asian countries, and that he wants to develop "multilayered relations" with them.

Ishiba also said that he would like to have an early meeting with incoming U.S. President Donald Trump and build a relationship with him. He added that his possible U.S. visit has not yet been scheduled.

"I want to have frank discussions (with Trump) and further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance," Ishiba said. "I want to enhance both countries' interests synergistically and contribute to regional peace-building."

Meanwhile, the prime minister expressed "grave concern" over growing military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, and his eagerness to maintain close Japan-U.S.-South Korea cooperation while promoting a mutually beneficial strategic relationship with China.

