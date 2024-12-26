Japan Govt Drafts New Green Transformation Strategy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has drafted its new green transformation, or GX, strategy, which includes a plan to concentrate growing industries in areas rich in carbon-free power sources, such as solar and other renewables, as well as nuclear plants.

"Based on the strategy, we hope to expand public and private investment to accelerate GX efforts," Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said at a related government meeting on Thursday.

The draft is based on the government's decarbonization strategy adopted in July 2023. The government plans to give it cabinet approval by the end of fiscal 2024.

According to the draft, the government will develop new industrial sites and carbon-free power sources to attract companies, such as artificial intelligence and other technology firms, and implement support measures for them.

Power-consuming data centers will initially be invited to areas near thermal power plants, but near carbon-free power sources in the future.

