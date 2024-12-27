Japan Govt to Issue 176.9 T. Yen of Bonds in FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to issue bonds worth a total of 176,858.7 billion yen in fiscal 2025, the Ministry of Finance announced Friday.

The amount is set to fall for the fourth consecutive year on an initial basis. The announcement came in line with the government's compilation the same day of its fiscal 2025 draft budget with record-high general-account spending of 115.54 trillion yen.

Thanks to an estimated surge in tax revenue, new bond issues to make up for a revenue shortfall under the general account for the year from next April will drop by 6.8 trillion yen from the initial fiscal 2024 level to 28,649 billion yen.

Such bond issues will fall below 30 trillion yen for the first time on an initial basis since fiscal 2008, when fiscal reforms including a curb on new bond placement initiated by the administration of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi were carried out.

Current Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has said his government aims to promote economic growth and fiscal reform simultaneously with its fiscal 2025 budget.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]