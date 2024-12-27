Japan, U.S. Draw Up Guidelines for Extended Deterrence

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States have for the first time jointly drawn up guidelines for extended deterrence, the Japanese government announced Friday.

Tokyo and Washington came up with the guidelines for extended U.S. nuclear and conventional deterrence to protect Japan at a time when the security environment surrounding the Far East country is becoming severer.

The government, however, kept their specifics secret.

At a press conference, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya stressed the significance of the guidelines, saying they were compiled in line with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's request for enhancing extended deterrence.

"We are eager to work on strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance's deterrence and response capabilities," Iwaya said.

