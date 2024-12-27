Iran, 3 Others Withdraw from 2025 Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--Iran, El Salvador, Botswana and South Africa have pulled out of the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan, for financial and other reasons, people familiar with the matter said Friday.

Japan’s Foreign Ministry has deleted names of the four countries from the list of participants.

Cabo Verde, an island nation off the northwestern coast of Africa, has newly expressed an intention to join the Expo.

The withdrawals of the four countries and the addition of Cabo Verde will bring the number of foreign countries and regions taking part in the Expo to 158.

Iran had planned to join the Expo with a simpler Type X structure built by the Japanese side. The building is expected to be used as a rest house or exhibition space.

