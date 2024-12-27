Ex-Suzuki Motor Chm. Osamu Suzuki Dies at 94

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--Former Suzuki Motor Corp. Chairman Osamu Suzuki died of malignant lymphoma at a hospital in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, at 3:53 p.m. Wednesday. He was 94.

Suzuki, a charismatic businessman who contributed to the spread of minivehicles in the country, served as president or chairman of Suzuki Motor for over 40 years.

He was born in the central Japan prefecture of Gifu and graduated from Chuo University. He worked at a bank until becoming the son-in-law of Shunzo Suzuki, the second president of Suzuki Motor, and joining the automaker in 1958.

Suzuki became the company's fourth president in 1978. Suzuki Motor's Alto minivehicle, released the following year, became a big hit thanks to its low price. The company has since produced hit vehicles including the Wagon R to make minivehicles popular among the public.

Suzuki Motor also explored foreign markets, expanding into India in the 1980s. It commands over 40 pct of the populous country's passenger vehicle market.

