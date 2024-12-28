Tokyo Man Allegedly Kills Wife with Car over Suspected Affair

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--Police have arrested a 77-year-old unemployed man in Tokyo for allegedly murdering a woman, apparently his own wife, by running her over with a car.

The man, Norio Nakamura, has admitted to the allegations, saying that he killed his wife because he was angry and upset after she suspected him of having an affair, according to police sources.

Nakamura is suspected of killing a woman believed to be in her 70s or so with a car in a parking lot in Tokyo's Edogawa Ward at around 5:15 a.m. Friday.

He explained to police that after arguing with his wife, he went to the parking lot near their home and started a car to cool off, but the wife came to stand in front of the car, the sources said.

A passerby found a woman unconscious and bleeding at the scene and called an ambulance, but she died after being taken to a hospital. Police are working to confirm the identity of the woman, who suffered a broken pelvis and rib.

