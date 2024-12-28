Ishiba Says Same-Day Elections for Both Diet Chambers Possible

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Saturday hinted at the possibility of holding a snap election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, on the same day as next summer's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

"It's possible," Ishiba told a television program. "There's no rule that says (such a double election) can't be held at the same time."

The remark comes as Ishiba, who heads a minority government, could not survive a no-confidence motion against his cabinet if opposition parties table it together.

"Same-day elections for both chambers were held in the past under the cabinets of (Masayoshi) Ohira and (Yasuhiro) Nakasone," Ishiba noted. "It's important for us to let the people decide, not (hold an election) when we expect to win."

In a speech on Friday, Ishiba said he may dissolve the Lower House if the government's budget bill is rejected or if a no-confidence motion is passed.

