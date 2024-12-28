Japanese Lawmaker Dies in Maldives

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese lawmaker Toshiyuki Adachi of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party has died during his visit to the Maldives, informed sources said Saturday.

Adachi, 70, was believed to have died in an accident at sea.

A native of Hyogo Prefecture in western Japan, Adachi was first elected to the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, in 2016 after serving as vice minister for engineering affairs at the land ministry.

