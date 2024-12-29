Japanese Princess Kako Turns 30

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, turned 30 on Sunday.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the princess is concerned about people affected by the massive earthquake and heavy rain that struck the Noto Peninsula in central Japan this year, and sincerely hopes that they can live in peace.

As an adult member of the Imperial Family, Princess Kako has performed various official duties at home and abroad this year, while working twice a week since April at the Japanese Federation of the Deaf, which she joined as a part-time employee in 2021.

In October, the princess visited Ishikawa Prefecture as president of the Japan Kogei Association, which promotes traditional Japanese crafts, and inspected the 71st Japan Traditional Kogei Exhibition in the city of Kanazawa. She met with artisans affected by the Jan. 1 earthquake and expressed her sympathy.

In May, the princess paid an official visit to Greece to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and the European country. She is grateful for the warm greetings she received there and hopes that the two countries will deepen friendly ties.

