Ohtani Reveals Wife Is Pregnant with Their 1st Child

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers has revealed on social media that his wife, Mamiko, is pregnant with their first child.

"Can't wait for the little rookie to join our family soon!" Ohtani wrote in an Instagram post with a photo showing baby clothes and other items, as well as his beloved dog, "Dekopin," or Decoy.

In February, Ohtani, 30, announced his marriage to Mamiko, 28, a former basketball player. They were spotted at a Los Angeles Lakers game this month.

This season, Ohtani achieved an unprecedented 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases to help his team win the World Series. He was named the National League's Most Valuable Player.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]