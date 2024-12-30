1 Year On: Project Launched to Counter Fake Info during Disasters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese companies and other organizations are rushing to develop technologies to counter fake information that spreads on the internet during natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods.

Nine organizations, including Fujitsu Ltd., NEC Corp. and the University of Tokyo, have launched a project to create a platform for detecting, collecting, analyzing and evaluating fake information.

They aim to develop a system by the end of March 2026 that will collect text and images posted online, as well as information about who posted them and where they were posted from, and use artificial intelligence to examine whether there are any contradictions and potential influences on society.

In July, a company employee in Saitama Prefecture was arrested on suspicion of fraudulent obstruction of business for allegedly posting a fake sentence on X, formerly Twitter, pretending to be affected by the powerful earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture on Jan. 1, 2024.

Various false information could be posted during disasters, including fake rescue requests and unfounded criticism of the government.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]