3 Children Dead in Eastern Japan; Mother Arrested

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Dec. 31 (Jiji Press)--A 49-year-old woman in eastern Japan has been arrested for allegedly killing her son, 9, who was found dead along with two other children of the suspect.

Around 10:55 p.m. Sunday, the children's father, upon returning to the family's home in the city of Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture, just south of Tokyo, made an emergency call to firefighting and medical services reporting that the kids had sustained head injuries.

The three children were confirmed dead after being rushed to hospital.

The mother, Atsuko Hayashi, was arrested by the Kanagawa prefectural police department Monday on suspicion of murdering the son, Rei, an elementary school fourth grader, partly by beating him at the home around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Hayashi, a corporate worker, admitted the allegations.

The other two children were the couple's 15-year-old first daughter, Riko, a junior high school third grader, and their second daughter, Mako, 13, a first grader at junior high school. Both girls also had head injuries.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]