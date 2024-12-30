Japan's Ishiba Mourns Death of Ex-U.S. Pres. Carter

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba mourned Sunday's death of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter in a statement released Monday.

"I was deeply saddened to hear about the passing of the 39th U.S. president," Ishiba said in the statement. "I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, as well as to the government and the people of the United States."

Carter "achieved historic accomplishments through his tireless efforts not only during his presidency but throughout his life in peace diplomacy, for which he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize," the statement said.

"I renew my deep respect for President Carter, who contributed significantly to strengthening the amicable Japan-U.S. relations and to maintaining peace and stability in the international community," Ishiba added.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]