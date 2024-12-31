Ishiba to Skip U.S. Visit in Jan.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is expected to skip a visit to the United States in January, Japanese government sources said Monday.

Ishiba was considering visiting the United States in mid-January to meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. But he will now coordinate with the U.S. side to visit the country as early as February, after Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, the sources said.

"The prime minister has come to the conclusion that it is better to meet (with Trump) after the president takes office," a senior government official said.

Ishiba, speaking on television Saturday, reiterated his intention to arrange a U.S. visit in January, but added that it would also make sense for him to hold talks with Trump after the launch of the new U.S. administration. "I don't necessarily think that an earlier meeting is better," he said.

Ishiba originally sought to meet with Trump during his visit to South America in November, but the Trump side declined to meet at the time, citing a U.S. law that prohibits private citizens from engaging in diplomatic negotiations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]