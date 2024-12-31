Mizuho's Online Banking Services Hit by Glitch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 31 (Jiji Press)--A glitch made it difficult for Mizuho Bank customers to access its online banking services temporarily Tuesday, the major Japanese lender announced.

The internet banking services are believed to have suffered a so-called distributed denial of service, or DDoS, attack, in which enormous amounts of data are sent to overload traffic.

The problem occurred around 7 a.m. and was resolved shortly after 10 a.m., according to the bank.

The glitch hit mainly the bank's "Mizuho Direct" service for retail customers and its "Mizuho e-Business Site" service for corporate clients.

No leak of customer information or damage from a computer virus has been confirmed, the bank said. The bank released a statement apologizing for causing trouble to customers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]