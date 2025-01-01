Japan Marks 1 Year of Huge Noto Peninsula Earthquake

Newsfrom Japan

Wajima, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Wednesday marked the first anniversary of a massive earthquake in the Noto Peninsula in the central prefecture of Ishikawa that has left more than 500 people dead.

Most of the people affected by the disaster have returned to their homes or moved into temporary housing, and are working to rebuild their lives.

The death toll from the 7.6-magnitude temblor came to 504, according to data as of Friday from the Ishikawa prefectural government and other sources.

Of them, 228 people died for direct causes, such as being hit by tsunami and collapsed buildings, while 276 lost their lives due to indirect causes, including those who died during evacuation.

Municipalities on the Noto Peninsula were also hit hard by heavy rains in September last year.

