Japanese Icebreaker Shirase Reaches Showa Station in Antarctica

Newsfrom Japan

Showa Station, Antarctica, Dec. 31 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese icebreaker Shirase arrived at Showa Station, Japan's Antarctic research base, on Tuesday.

The Shirase berthed at a point about 120 meters off East Ongul Island, where Showa Station is located, at 9:44 a.m. local time.

The voyage took about 40 days. The ship left the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's Yokosuka base in Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan, on Nov. 20, 2024.

Following the arrival, goods and fuel will be transported to the base from the Shirase using snowmobiles.

Some members of the 66th Antarctic research expedition team who arrived at Showa Station from the Shirase by helicopter in advance three days ago and members of the 65th wintering team welcomed the Shirase.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]