Japan Emperor Prays for World Peace in New Year's Message

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito, in his New Year's thoughts released through the Imperial Household Agency on Wednesday, expressed hope for world peace as the year 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

"I feel the importance of people recognizing their differences and working hand in hand to realize a peaceful world," the Emperor said.

"The peace and prosperity of our country today have been built thanks to the tireless efforts by many people since the end of the war," he said.

At the same time, Emperor Naruhito expressed "deep sorrow" as many lives have been lost around the world due to wars and conflicts.

Noting that many people in Japan faced difficulties in 2024, such as disasters including the Jan. 1 powerful earthquake that hit the Noto Peninsula in central Japan and rising prices, Emperor Naruhito said, "I hope that people will be able to overcome various hardships this year by caring about and supporting each other."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]