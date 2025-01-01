PM Ishiba Vows to Revitalize Japan at Start of 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba vowed to revitalize the country in a New Year's message issued Wednesday.

Japan's falling population is a "silent contingency," he said, expressing a sense of crisis at the declining vitality of the country's economy and regional areas.

"We will restore vitality to Japan as a whole," Ishiba said, adding that his administration will "rectify the excessive concentration in Tokyo and build a Japan where attractive regions and cities are interconnected" by setting his Regional Revitalization 2.0 initiative in motion.

In addition, the prime minister pledged to help promote pay hikes and corporate capital spending in order to create a "growth-oriented economy" led by wage increases and investment.

Ishiba also said that the government will make "the utmost possible preparations" for natural disasters and accelerate work to establish the "disaster management agency" by the March 2027 end of fiscal 2026.

