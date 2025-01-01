New Year's Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako received New Year's greetings from other Imperial Family members and the country's leaders, including Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, in a ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Wednesday.

In the morning, Imperial Family members, including Crown Prince Akishino, the younger brother of the Emperor, and his wife, Crown Princess Kiko, delivered statements to celebrate the start of the New Year to the Emperor and Empress, followed by similar greetings by Ishiba, his cabinet ministers and the heads of both chambers of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

Then, Emperor Naruhito said in an address: "It is with great pleasure that we celebrate the New Year together. At the beginning of the year, I pray for the happiness of the people and the development of the country."

In the afternoon, the Emperor and Empress received congratulatory greetings from foreign ambassadors to Japan.

Following the passing of Princess Yuriko, great-aunt of the Emperor and wife of the late Prince Mikasa, in November last year, members of the Mikasa family and the family of the late Prince Takamado, the third son of Princess Yuriko, refrained from attending the New Year's ceremony.

