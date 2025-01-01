Grand Coalition Will Likely Be Option: Ishiba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said in a radio program aired Wednesday that "there will likely be an option to form a grand coalition" as a way to break the deadlock in the handling of his minority government.

Ishiba made the comment when asked if he was considering a grand coalition of major ruling and opposition parties to stabilize his administration.

Also in the radio program, which was recorded on Dec. 24, the prime minister stressed the need to be careful not to form a grand coalition without a clear purpose.

In a different radio program aired Wednesday, Tetsuo Saito, head of Komeito, the junior ruling coalition partner of Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party, also talked about the possibility of building a grand coalition.

"The obstacle to a grand coalition is the current electoral system," Saito said, citing the need to accelerate the debate on reforming the single-seat constituency system for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of Japan's parliament.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]