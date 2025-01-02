Japanese National Dies in Bangkok Hotel Fire

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, Jan. 1 (Jiji Press)--One of the two Japanese who were taken to hospital after being seriously injured in a fire in Bangkok late last year died, officials of the Japanese Embassy in the Thai capital said Wednesday.

The fire broke out on Sunday night in a six-story hotel near Khao San Road, one of the busiest parts of the city, lined with budget hotels and restaurants and popular with foreign backpackers.

The passing of the Japanese national came after three other foreigners--an American, a Brazilian and a Ukrainian--were killed in the fire, which is believed to have started on the fifth floor of the hotel.

