Japan Emperor Wishes for Peaceful Year for Disaster-Affected People

Tokyo, Jan. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito expressed his wish on Thursday for a peaceful year for people affected by disasters, including a powerful earthquake that struck central Japan's Noto Peninsula a year ago.

"I'm concerned about the suffering of many people who are still living a difficult life," the Emperor said in his New Year's address to a crowd of people gathered at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

"I know that there will be many difficult things, but I hope that this year will be a peaceful and good year for everyone," he said when he appeared on the balcony of the palace along with Empress Masako and other members of the Imperial Family.

Members of the Imperial Family appeared on the balcony five times. Empress Emerita Michiko, who broke her right thighbone in autumn last year, and Emperor Emeritus Akihito did so three times.

About 60,690 people visited the palace for the New Year's greeting event, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

