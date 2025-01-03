Japan Transport Safety Board to Make Further Analysis of Runway Collision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Transport Safety Board, which last month released an interim report on a deadly collision between a Japan Airlines passenger plane and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft that occurred on a runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport a year ago, will continue its analysis and compile a final report that includes measures to prevent any recurrence of similar accidents.

The Dec. 25 report from the board said that the collision occurred because the coast guard aircraft recognized that it had been cleared to enter the runway, the air traffic controller did not see the aircraft's approach, and the JAL plane did not notice the coast guard aircraft until just before the collision.

In the Jan. 2, 2024, accident, the coast guard aircraft, which was about to take off from the airport to transport relief goods following a major earthquake that occurred in the Noto Peninsula in central Japan the preceding day, collided with the incoming JAL plane on the runway.

"No problem?" "No problem." The captain and the co-pilot of the coast guard aircraft exchanged these words after receiving the air traffic controller's instruction, according to conversations captured on the cockpit voice recorder.

At that time, the air traffic controller instructed the coast guard aircraft to taxi to the holding position on the C5 taxiway, but the captain recognized that he had been instructed to enter the runway and hold.

