Japanese Chip Industry Poised to Stage Comeback

Tokyo, Jan. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese semiconductor industry, which once dominated the world, is poised to make a comeback at a time when the importance of chips is increasing significantly with the spread of generative artificial intelligence and growing geopolitical risks.

Rapidus Corp. and other Japanese chipmakers will begin operating a pilot line or start production at new plants this year.

In December, Rapidus held a ceremony in Chitose, Hokkaido, northern Japan, to install extreme ultraviolet lithography equipment at a plant under construction.

EUV lithography is one of the key technologies for making advanced chips. Rapidus CEO Atsuyoshi Koike said, "It is a solid first step to deliver advanced semiconductors from Japan to the world."

The company plans to start mass-producing advanced chips with a circuit line width of 2 nanometers at the plant in 2027. A pilot line is expected to go into operation in April this year.

