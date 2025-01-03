U.S. Approves Sale of Advanced Air-to-Air Missiles to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Jan. 2 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. government said Thursday that it has approved the sale of AIM-120D-3 and AIM-120C-8 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles and related equipment to Japan for an estimated cost of 3.64 billion dollars.

Japan has sought to buy up to 1,200 of the missiles.

The sale is designed to strengthen Japan's deterrence against threats from China and others in the Indo-Pacific region.

The move will "improve Japan's capability to meet current and future threats by defending its homeland," the U.S. government said in a statement.

