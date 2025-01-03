Shigeko Sasamori, Atomic Bomb Survivor in U.S., Dies at 92

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Jan. 2 (Jiji Press)--Shigeko Sasamori, one of Japanese women who received surgery in the United States after being exposed to an atomic bomb in Hiroshima in 1945, died at her home in Marina del Rey, California, on Dec. 15, The New York Times reported in its Thursday edition. She was 92.

She was severely burned at 13 on the morning of Aug. 6, 1945, when the U.S. military dropped the atomic bomb on the western Japan city. In 1955, she traveled to the United States to receive surgery as part of a mission arranged by the late journalist Norman Cousins.

Sasamori later campaigned against the use of nuclear weapons at the U.S. Senate, the United Nations and others. She was interviewed for "White Light/Black Rain: The Destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki," a 2007 documentary about atomic bombs.

