Japan to Map Out Defense Export Strategy within 2025

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan plans to map out a strategy within 2025 to boost defense equipment exports by enhancing the international competitiveness of its defense industry.

The government aims to strengthen the industry's foundation by helping expand its market reach, hoping to accelerate related efforts in cooperation with the private sector as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is set to return to power soon with his "America First" policy.

The strategy, which will present medium- and long-term targets for defense equipment exports, will be worked out through cooperation among government agencies including the defense and trade ministries. Opinions of the industry will be reflected in the strategy.

The government expects that the strategy would be revised every five years.

Japan's defense industry relies almost entirely on demand from the Self-Defense Forces. Many manufacturers have quit defense business due to low profit margins.

