6 Japanese Automakers Log U.S. Sales Growth in 2024

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Jan. 3 (Jiji Press)--Six Japanese automakers Friday reported rises in U.S. new vehicle sales in 2024, sending their total to 5.88 million units, up 6.3 pct from the previous year.

The growth was supported by the rising popularity of hybrid vehicles in the U.S. vehicle market and a halt to long-term interest rate increases following the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts.

Toyota Motor Corp. posted a sales increase of 3.7 pct to 2,332,623 vehicles, with its sales of electrified vehicles, including hybrids, soaring 53.1 pct to a record 1.01 million units. Demand was strong for its flagship RAV4 SUV and Camry sedan.

Honda Motor Co. saw its sales grow 8.8 pct to 1,423,857 units. Its electrified vehicle sales were up 18.9 pct at about 350,000 units.

At Nissan Motor Co., which does not sell hybrids in the United States, vehicle sales increased 2.8 pct to 924,008 units, although sales in its Infiniti luxury brand declined.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]