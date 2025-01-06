"Shogun" Sweeps TV Drama Categories at Golden Globes

Newsfrom Japan

Las Vegas, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--"Shogun," a feudal Japan-set drama starring and produced by Hiroyuki Sanada, claimed four Golden Globes for television drama series, including one for best drama series, at Sunday's ceremony for the prestigious annual U.S. entertainment awards.

Sanada, 64, earned this year's Golden Globe for best performance by a male actor in a TV drama series.

"I'd love to say thank you for everyone who's been in my life. All of you have brought me here," Sanada said in a speech at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards ceremony in California.

Among others appearing in Shogun, Anna Sawai, 32, won a Golden Globe for best performance by a female actor in a TV drama series and Tadanobu Asano, 51, earned a Golden Globe for best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on TV.

Sanada and Asano became the first Japanese to claim the lead actor and supporting actor Golden Globes for TV drama series, respectively.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]