Japan Post Got Antitrust Administrative Guidance

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Fair Trade Commission in June last year issued administrative guidance to Japan Post Co. for violating the subcontract law over its Yu-Pack parcel delivery service, people familiar with the matter said Monday.

An investigation conducted by the antitrust watchdog in 2023-24 found that a post office in the Kanto eastern Japan region collected penalty fees from subcontractors without giving them sufficient explanations, the people said.

The post office collected 5,000 yen to 30,000 yen in penalty fees for failed deliveries and 100,000 yen for complaints about cigarette smells, the people said.

