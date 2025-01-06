N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile at Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul/Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired a suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile at the Sea of Japan from a site in or around Pyongyang around noon Monday local time, the South Korean military said.

Japan's Defense Ministry said that at least one ballistic missile was launched in a northeasterly direction from an inland area of North Korea. The missile is believed to have fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

According to the ministry, the missile reached a maximum altitude of about 100 kilometers and traveled some 1,100 km.

It was the first ballistic missile launch by North Korea since Nov. 5 last year, when it fired several short-range missiles. The latest launch is believed to be aimed at displaying North Korea's military power ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Jan. 20.

Monday's launch came during a meeting between South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is visiting the Asian country, to discuss matters including those related to North Korea. Pyongyang may have conducted the launch to coincide with the meeting.

