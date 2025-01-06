Japan to Allow Youth Shelter Use without Parental Consent

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Children and Families Agency has compiled draft guidelines for municipalities on operating shelters for young people who run away from home due to abuse or family issues, clarifying that those aged below 18 can use such shelters without parental consent.

Also in the draft guidelines, the agency said that local governments should set rules for living in shelters. The agency plans to adopt the guidelines by the end of March to encourage local governments that run shelters to operate them appropriately.

According to the draft guidelines, minors will be able to use shelters even if obtaining prior consent from those with parental authority is expected to be difficult. If children are involved in cases of suspected abuse, such facilities may decide to deny parents’ requests for returns and continue sheltering them, based on discussions with child consultation centers.

The draft guidelines recommended setting rules on the use of communication devices such as mobile phones, on outings and overnight stays away from shelters, on keeping belongings and on dealing with problems inside and outside the facilities.

Shelters will provide places for young people to stay and offer consultations, as well as support for finding employment or education. On assistance after children leave shelters, the draft guidelines included examples such as sending them supplies on a regular basis, visiting them for meetings and creating communities of former users by contacting them on social media and hosting dinner parties.

