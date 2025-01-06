2nd Japanese Dies in Bangkok Hotel Fire

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese woman in her 30s who was seriously injured in a fire at a Bangkok hotel late last month has died, becoming the second Japanese victim of the blaze, according to Thai police.

The woman, who was treated at a hospital but died on Sunday, is believed to have suffocated after inhaling smoke. Local police are investigating the cause of the fire.

When the fire broke out, the woman was in the same room as a Japanese man in his 30s, who died on Wednesday. Three non-Japanese foreigners also died.

The fire is believed to have started around the fifth floor of a six-story hotel near Khao San Road on the night of Dec. 29.

