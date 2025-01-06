Japan's Annual Average Temperature Hits New High in 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--The annual average temperature in Japan in 2024 was the highest since records began in 1898, setting a record high for the second consecutive year, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Monday.

The average temperature in 2024 was 1.48 degrees Celsius higher than the normal-year level, or the 30-year average through 2020, up from a positive margin of 1.29 degrees in 2023.

The years 2019 to 2024 now dominate the top six spots in terms of annual average temperature in the Asian country.

The nationwide average is based on temperatures recorded at the agency's 15 long-term observation points across the country, which are largely unaffected by urbanization.

Regional average temperatures, based on data from a total of 149 observation points, also rose in 2024, with the Kanto-Koshin eastern region, the Tokai central region, the Kinki, Chugoku and Shikoku western regions, the northern and southern parts of the Kyushu southwestern region, and the Amami and Okinawa southern regions all posting their highest levels since records began in 1946. In the Tohoku northeastern region, the 2024 average tied the record high, set in 2023.

