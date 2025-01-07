Japan, U.S. Foreign Chiefs Meet in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Tuesday that the country aims to take its alliance with the United States to a higher level.

The Japan-U.S. alliance has become stronger than ever over the past four years during the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden, Iwaya said at the outset of a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Tokyo.

Blinken said that the bilateral relationship will continue to grow stronger even after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office later this month.

During the meeting, Iwaya and Blinken are expected to agree to deepen cooperation between the two countries to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.

END

