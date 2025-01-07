USW President Vows to Contest Allegations about Nippon Steel Deal

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--The president of the United Steelworkers union on Monday vowed to contest allegations against him from Nippon Steel Corp. and United States Steel Corp. over U.S. President Joe Biden's rejection of their deal.

The two steelmakers have filed a lawsuit demanding that Biden nullify his order to abandon the Japanese company's proposed takeover of U.S. Steel. In a separate lawsuit, the companies accused USW President David McCall, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves of interfering with the deal.

"We are reviewing the complaint and will vigorously defend against these baseless allegations," McCall said in a statement mailed to Jiji Press.

"By blocking Nippon Steel's attempt to acquire U.S. Steel, the Biden administration protected vital U.S. interests, safeguarded our national security and helped preserve a domestic steel industry that underpins our country's critical supply chains," McCall said.

Goncalves said in a separate statement that Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel "continue to play the blame game in a desperate attempt to distract from their own failures."

