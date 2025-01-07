Toyota to Launch Mobility Test Course in Japan in Autumn

Newsfrom Japan

Las Vegas, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday that it will launch autonomous driving and other projects at a test course now under construction in central Japan, starting as early as this autumn.

The Japanese automaker said that Phase 1 of its Toyota Woven City test course in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture, will be launched in autumn 2025 or shortly thereafter.

Woven City will provide a test venue for technologies including autonomous driving, robots, drones and flying cars while offering accommodation to researchers and their families.

"We think of Woven City as a 'test course for mobility' where we can develop any number of solutions," Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda said at a press conference on the sidelines of the CES annual technology show in Las Vegas.

Daikin Industries Ltd., Nissin Food Products Co. and three other companies will take part in Woven City, whose concept was announced by Toyota at CES in 2020.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]