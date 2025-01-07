Japan to Name Okano as Chief of National Security Secretariat

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to name Vice Foreign Minister Masataka Okano as secretary-general of the National Security Secretariat to succeed Takeo Akiba, people familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The move comes before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

The Japanese government is considering promoting Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi, 59, to the post of vice foreign minister, the people said.

Okano, 60, will become the fourth secretary-general of the National Security Secretariat and the third Foreign Ministry bureaucrat to head the bureau.

He joined the ministry in 1987 and served in posts, including the director-general of the Foreign Policy Bureau, before becoming vice foreign minister in August 2023.

