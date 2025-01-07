Japan, China Ruling Parties to Resume Dialogue Next Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan and China will resume dialogue between their ruling parties next week, it was learned Tuesday.

The dialogue between the Japanese ruling bloc and the Chinese Communist Party will take place in China, Makoto Nishida, secretary-general of Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told reporters. The last round of such dialogue was held in October 2018.

A delegation of the LDP-Komeito pair, scheduled to visit China for three days from Monday, is expected to call for an early resumption of China's imports of Japanese fishery products.

The delegation comprising members including Nishida and his LDP counterpart, Hiroshi Moriyama, is seeking a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Japanese and Chinese ruling parties are expected to exchange views on how to deepen the two countries' mutually beneficial bilateral relationship based on common strategic interests.

