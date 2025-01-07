Hidankyo Co-Chair Vows to Keep Calling for Nuclear Abolition

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--A co-chair of Nihon Hidankyo, a group of hibakusha atomic bomb survivors that was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last month, vowed to continue calling for nuclear abolition during his visit to a cenotaph at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in the western Japan city on Tuesday.

Toshiyuki Mimaki, 82, of the group whose full name is the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations visited the park to make a New Year's greeting. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945.

"We won't repeat the same mistake," Mimaki said, laying flowers at the cenotaph for the victims of the atomic bombing.

When interviewed after that, Mimaki said that younger generations "need to continue campaigning for nuclear abolition and peace," given that hibakusha are now aged.

A list of names of people who died as a result of the atomic bombing is kept in the cenotaph. The number of victims stood at 344,306 as of Aug. 6 last year.

