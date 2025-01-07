LDP to Start Talks on Selective Dual Surname System Soon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party will soon start discussions on whether to introduce a selective dual surname system, LDP Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama said Tuesday.

The LDP will also consider holding talks on the issue with its coalition partner, Komeito. But prospects for the discussions are unclear as there are strong voices of caution within the LDP about introducing such a system, mainly among conservative members.

The LDP will resume the discussions in a related working team, whose activity has been halted.

"We want to resume the discussions as soon as possible," Moriyama told a press conference. "Holding discussions with Komeito is important as well."

At a press conference last month, Prime Minister and LDP President Shigeru Ishiba said that he wants there to be more frequent discussions within the party on the dual surname system and more progress made on the issue.

