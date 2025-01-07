Healthy Speech Essential for Democracy: Ishiba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday stressed the importance of free and open-minded debate in the Diet, or Japan's parliament, and other forums.

"Democracy is definitely impossible without healthy speech," Ishiba said at a New Year's event hosted by Jiji Press and others.

As this year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, Ishiba referred to prewar lawmaker Takao Saito, who was expelled from the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, for his 1940 speech criticizing Japan's military and government.

"If we do not resist power and speak the truth, the country will decline," the prime minister said.

"There are various things written about me that make me feel sad, but I want to do my best this year without being discouraged," he added.

