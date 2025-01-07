Ex-Japan PM Suga to Attend Carter's State Funeral

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will attend the state funeral of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter in Washington on Thursday, the government said Tuesday.

Suga, currently vice president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, will serve as a special envoy for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Carter, who served as president from 1977 to 1980 and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, died late last month at the age of 100.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]