Iwaya to Visit S. Korea, Philippines, Palau from Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya is planning to visit South Korea, the Philippines and Palau from Monday, it was learned Tuesday.

In South Korea, which is undergoing political turmoil, Iwaya is expected to underscore Japan's intention to maintain and strengthen improving relations between the two Asian neighbors.

As this year marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Iwaya plans to exchange views with his South Korean counterpart, Cho Tae-yul, on exchange projects and other initiatives.

"If (a trip to South Korea) is realized, I would like to engage in close intergovernmental communication," the top Japanese diplomat said at a press conference on Tuesday.

In the Philippines, which has a territorial dispute with China, Iwaya aims to reaffirm stronger bilateral cooperation, including through Japan's official security assistance framework for providing defense equipment to like-minded countries.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]