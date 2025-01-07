Ishiba Sends Condolences after Deadly Quake in Tibet

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba sent a condolence message to Chinese President Xi Jinping in the wake of a deadly earthquake in China's Tibet Autonomous Region on Tuesday, expressing his sympathy for the victims and their families.

In the message, Ishiba said that he is praying for early recovery and reconstruction in the affected areas.

The death toll from the Tibet quake has exceeded 120, according to China's state-run Xinhua news agency.

