Panasonic Teams Up with AI Startup Anthropic

Newsfrom Japan

Las Vegas, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Panasonic Holdings Corp. said Tuesday that it has formed a strategic partnership with Anthropic to enhance the convenience of its products and services by using the U.S. startup's generative artificial intelligence technology.

The Japanese company will raise the share of AI products and services in its sales to about 30 pct by 2035, Panasonic Group CEO Yuki Kusumi said in a keynote speech at the CES annual technology show in Las Vegas.

Kusumi said that collaborating with Anthropic is the best option for Panasonic to incorporate ethical AI into its operations.

As the first step of the partnership, Panasonic will launch Umi, a service to support family members' mental and physical health and happiness, in the United States this year, using Anthropic's Claude generative AI platform.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]